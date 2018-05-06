Home | News | Kaladan EP Primary Tops Zone 1 Milo U13 Champions League

Kaladan EP Primary Tops Zone 1 Milo U13 Champions League

Dan Soko
Kaladan EP Primary Tops Zone 1 Milo U13 Champions League

Kaladan EP Primary from the Northern Region topped the Zone One category of the Under-13 Milo Champions League held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The U-13 Championship saw Kaladan EP Primary, amassing nine points after three matches to emerge winner in zone one ahead of teams in the Northern Region, Upper West and the Upper East Region.

The first Zonal qualifiers of the 2018 Milo Champions League (MCL), the first of weeks of zonal qualifiers across the country saw a lot of talent displayed at the amazement of onlookers.

The two-day event which was held at the Big Boss Park, saw twelve schools drawn from the Northern, Upper East and the Upper West regions of Ghana to battle for supremacy for the ultimate prize of qualifying to represent their respective regions at the National Finals to be held between the 20-23 June at the Paa Joe Park, (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The schools who had to battle it out in the first zone included Gbewaa Demonstration Primary School, St Mark's Primary School, Sandema Preparatory School and Dagliga Primary School from the Upper East region, Kaladan E/P Primary School, Savelugu Experimental "A" Primary School, Balogu M/A Primary School and New Nkanchina Primary School from the Northern region. The rests were Jolinyire D/A Primary, Kundugud/A Primary, St. John's Catholic Primary and Hamile D/A Primary from the Upper West region.

The next phase of the tournament takes off in Kumasi at the Prempeh College from the 23 - 25 May, whilst the Zone three matches would move to Cape Coast at the Adisco Park from 30 May - June 1.

The bus for the zonal qualifiers finally ends in Koforidua at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana, New Tafo from 6 - 8 June.

Teams from the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo would be grouped in zone two, whilst zone three would consist of teams from the Western and Central with the final zone consisting of teams from Greater Accra, Volta and the Eastern Region.

The 2018 edition of the MCL would have 48 schools competing in these four zones, from which 10 top schools would qualify and advance to the finals.

Each school would represent each of the 10 Regions of Ghana, where awards and prizes including 'Best Player' and 'fair play team' would be given to deserving competitors. Over 20,000 schoolchildren are expected to participate in the tournament this year.

The MCL is NestlÃ© Ghana's way demonstrating its purpose of 'enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, as stated by its MD at the launch event.

Through the MCL, Schoolchildren learn values such as respect, teamwork, determination, and focus, which shape them into active sports personalities and accomplished professionals in the future.

