Avatime FC To Unearth Talents And Promote Tourism

Dan Soko
Avatime FC To Unearth Talents And Promote Tourism

Avatime Football Club, a new second division team in the Volta Region, has set talent identification and promotion of tourism, as major targets of the club.

Mr George Ofori, owner and founder of the club in an interview with the GNA Sports said 'this team has been formed to unearth talents in the Volta Region especially Ho West District and Avatime.

'We want to use football to sell several untapped tourism potentials in the area, where we have mountain Gemi, which is the second highest mountain in Ghana with several caves and Waterfalls,' he added.

According to Mr Ofori, they want to manage football business in a different way that would put money in the pockets of their players by grooming and marketing them to meet international standards so their investment would not go waste.

The team, which was officially introduced to the chiefs and people of Avatime Biakpa over the weekend would go through all the seven towns in the Avatime traditional area, where Osie Adze Tekpor VII, the Paramount Chief would give his blessing to the team before the start of the league season in June 2018.

