Most Africans and football loving fans have tipped Brazil and Germany as possible winners of the 2018 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup slated for Russia in June according to a survey.

In a survey of 2,400 respondents across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania, GeoPoll found that respondents were fairly evenly split in believing that either Brazil or Germany was most likely to win the cup, with 22 percent predicting a win by Brazil and 20 percent forecasting a German win.

However, in South Africa, 26 percent of men believe Brazil would come out glorious, and 26 percent believe Germany would, but South African women lean more towards Brazil, with 20 percent predicting a win for the South American nation, while just 13 percent think Germany will win.

The poll which was conducted across six African nations and copied to GNA sports noted that 'Across Africa, World Cup fever is running high, with the majority of Africans planning to watch the tournament.

However, GeoPoll data highlights the interesting facts that very few are aware of which African nations have qualified, and even fewer are predicting an African win,' said Nick Becker, CEO of GeoPoll.

The survey conducted by Geo poll, a leading provider of high and fast research in Africa, said the African representatives at the biggest football showpiece would not be able to win the cup at the end of the tournament.

Though according to the research, very few Africans, who couldn't qualify for the showpiece are expectant of an African country winning the cup.

In the poll, 43 percent of Nigerians think Nigeria would surprise the world to lift the trophy with 49 percent of Senegalese believing in their country would clinch the ultimate.

From Africa's five qualifying teams of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia, the South African public is expecting little, with the greatest hopes being the one percent of men and three percent of women predicting a Nigerian win.

Other African teams get a smattering of win predictions, with one percent of South African women believing Senegal would win, but another one percent also predicting that each for Angola, Namibia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe would win, none of whom are participating, and 19 percent forecasting a South African win, with South Africa also having failed to qualify.

Across South African men, 6 per cent are expecting a win from non-qualifiers - 4 percent for South Africa, and 2 percent for Ghana - but, apart from the small hopes for Nigeria, none are predicting a win from Egypt, Morocco, Senegal or Tunisia.

The same assessments are fairly similarly reflected in each of Kenya, Ghana and Tanzania.

But in Nigeria and Senegal, football followers see it differently.

According to 43 percent of the men of both nations, their own teams are set to win. In Nigeria, 44 percent of the women are of the same view in predicting a Nigerian win.

However, the greatest patriotism and optimism vote goes to Senegalese women, 66 percent of whom are expecting Senegal to win the World Cup.

'Clearly, for nations that have seen their own teams through both of the qualifying rounds, national confidence is high. But for the rest of Africa, not tied by national patriotism or influenced by the celebrations in qualifying thus far, the perspective is more global - and fans are not rating Africa's chances too highly,' said Nick.

Yet, despite the division between the 'ins' and the 'outs' on the chances of an African win, passion is running high for the event continent-wide, with more than 70 percent of Africans planning to watch the contest, and the majority of them from home.

Set to be watched by a home audience of more than 600m in Africa, and, overall, by more than 850m African viewers, the World Cup remains the continent's largest single entertainment, drawing on football passion continent-wide, even as Africans watch with Brazil, Germany, and to a lesser extent Spain, in their sights as the likely winners.

