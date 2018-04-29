Home | News | Hot Audio: Ghana Legend Rev Osei Kofi Threatens Massive 'Demo' Against Protecting 'Corrupt' FA Officials

Hot Audio: Ghana Legend Rev Osei Kofi Threatens Massive 'Demo' Against Protecting 'Corrupt' FA Officials

Dan Soko

Ghanaian football legend, Rev Osei Kofi has threatened to lead a massive demonstration against any move to shield corrupt officials captured in the latest documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him, Ghanaians will not accept any attempt by government or any state institution to cover people who will be implicated in the latest piece by the international journalist.

“We’re all waiting to watch the said video but any attempt to shield any official allegedly captured on tape for wrongdoings will lead to a massive demonstration in the country,” the former Ghanaian international stated.

524201830611 6295758132926 4589721790463

Rev Osei Kofi
The former Black Stars player was speaking Wednesday on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program hosted by Afia Pokua on the controversies surrounding the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi following President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service.

He is of the strong conviction that the scandal at the GFA will bring sanity in the administration of football in the country.

“The GFA president is thirteen (13) years in office and a total of twelve (12) ministers have been sacked at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; why is Nyatakyi still in office,” he questioned.

His comments come hours after Kwesi Nyantakyi was granted bail after close to five hours of interrogation at CID headquarters in Accra.

The CAF 1st vice-president and FIFA Council member is facing a police probe on claims of corruption.

He is said to have used the name of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his office fraudulently. He was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport around 12:30pm on Wednesday after returning from a trip abroad.

Rev. Osei Kofi is disappointed that Kwesi Nyantakyi failed to learn lessons from the scandal that led to the impeachment of former FIFA President, Joseph Sepp Blatter as well as former CAF President, Issa Hayatou.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

May 22, 2018

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!