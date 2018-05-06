Kotoko almost signed Hearts misfit Cosmos Dauda

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Ghanasportsonline.com

Cosmos Dauda

Asante Kotoko almost completed the signing of Hearts of Oak misfit Cosmos Dauda after he was released by the Phobians, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.

The Nigerian was released by the former African champions last month for non-performance.

A Kotoko official entered into negotiations with the striker and his representatives in Tema and almost arrived at a deal.

But, the striker messed up the deal with a Facebook post according to Asempa FM.

Dauda reportedly posted a thank you message to Hearts of Oak and pledged his lifetime support for the club.

This message infuriated the Kotoko party leading to their withdrawal from the deal.

Hearts and Kotoko are sworn enemies in Ghana.