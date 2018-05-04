Elmina Sharks And Medeama fined GHC5,000 for misconduct

Referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was injured during a match between Elmina Sharks and Medeama

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have fined Elmina Sharks and Medeama GHC5, 000.00 for their misconduct in a League match.

The match-week 8 game which took place at the Ndoum Stadium saw the match being brought into disrupt after an injury to center referee Nuhu Liman.

The center referee from a verdict issued by the Disciplinary Committee was hit with a stone from the stands.

Players of the two teams were also involved in a fight on the pitch which eventually forced officials to stop the match.

The Disciplinary Committee have therefore asked for the replay of the match to take place at a different venue.

Elmina Sharks and Medeama have also been fined GHC5,000.00, of which GHC2,000 will be given to referee Liman to foot his hospital bills.

George Owiredu, General Manager of Elmina Sharks together with Medeama CEO James Esslifie and Communication Director Patrick Akoto have all been banned from entering the inner-perimeter during League matches.