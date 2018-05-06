Home | News | Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Jam5FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Business Finder:

*IMF, businesses laud government for steering economy successfully

*Textile priacy: Government wants Chinese factories in Ghana

Today:

*The Kwesi Nyantakyi saga: The inside story as he reports to CID

*355 pupils share computer in Gomoa Manso D/A

*Weija Chief debunks report of building on access road to school

Daily Heritage:

*Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute: Supreme Court declares late Andani winner

*Why lesbians and gays stormed Parliament

*Fear grips some football managers over Anas's video

*We'll pay GhC100, license fee - Private lotto operators assure NLA

Daily Statesman:

*Aspirants plot Mahama defeat in 2020 NDC flagbearer contest

*Nyantakyi reports to CID allegations

Daily Guide:

*CID grabs Nyantakyi at Kotoka Airport grilled for 5 hours

*Drama at Customs over probe

*NDC spends GhC100 million oil cash to buy 'votes

B&FT:

*Donkomi - VRA to 'sell' hotel, farms and construction companies

*Petroleum receipts hit US$4 billion

Daily Graphic:

*Nyantakyi granted bail

*Bimbilla chieftaincy crisis over - Supreme Court declares Naa Dasana Andani ruler

*IMF lauds Ghana's economic performance

Graphic Showbiz:

*No more music for me - C-Zar

*Nothing has changed about me - Efia Odo

*Johnnie Hughes: Basking in the spotlight

Ghanaian Times:

*CID holds Kwesi Nyantakyi; begins investigations into fraud allegations against him

*Public reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest

*Naa Andani Dasana II is legitimate paramount chief of Bimbilla - Supreme Court

*350 gaglamseyers nabbed in Zumila forest

The Chronicle:

*Men feed fat on school girls in U/W; 228 under 16 and 10,018 under 19 all pregnant in 2 years

*Ghosts of miners haunt community

