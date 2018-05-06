Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Business Finder:

*IMF, businesses laud government for steering economy successfully

*Textile priacy: Government wants Chinese factories in Ghana

Today:

*The Kwesi Nyantakyi saga: The inside story as he reports to CID

*355 pupils share computer in Gomoa Manso D/A

*Weija Chief debunks report of building on access road to school

Daily Heritage:

*Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute: Supreme Court declares late Andani winner

*Why lesbians and gays stormed Parliament

*Fear grips some football managers over Anas's video

*We'll pay GhC100, license fee - Private lotto operators assure NLA

Daily Statesman:

*Aspirants plot Mahama defeat in 2020 NDC flagbearer contest

*Nyantakyi reports to CID allegations

Daily Guide:

*CID grabs Nyantakyi at Kotoka Airport grilled for 5 hours

*Drama at Customs over probe

*NDC spends GhC100 million oil cash to buy 'votes

B&FT:

*Donkomi - VRA to 'sell' hotel, farms and construction companies

*Petroleum receipts hit US$4 billion

Daily Graphic:

*Nyantakyi granted bail

*Bimbilla chieftaincy crisis over - Supreme Court declares Naa Dasana Andani ruler

*IMF lauds Ghana's economic performance

Graphic Showbiz:

*No more music for me - C-Zar

*Nothing has changed about me - Efia Odo

*Johnnie Hughes: Basking in the spotlight

Ghanaian Times:

*CID holds Kwesi Nyantakyi; begins investigations into fraud allegations against him

*Public reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest

*Naa Andani Dasana II is legitimate paramount chief of Bimbilla - Supreme Court

*350 gaglamseyers nabbed in Zumila forest

The Chronicle:

*Men feed fat on school girls in U/W; 228 under 16 and 10,018 under 19 all pregnant in 2 years

*Ghosts of miners haunt community