Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Business Finder:
*IMF, businesses laud government for steering economy successfully
*Textile priacy: Government wants Chinese factories in Ghana
Today:
*The Kwesi Nyantakyi saga: The inside story as he reports to CID
*355 pupils share computer in Gomoa Manso D/A
*Weija Chief debunks report of building on access road to school
Daily Heritage:
*Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute: Supreme Court declares late Andani winner
*Why lesbians and gays stormed Parliament
*Fear grips some football managers over Anas's video
*We'll pay GhC100, license fee - Private lotto operators assure NLA
Daily Statesman:
*Aspirants plot Mahama defeat in 2020 NDC flagbearer contest
*Nyantakyi reports to CID allegations
Daily Guide:
*CID grabs Nyantakyi at Kotoka Airport grilled for 5 hours
*Drama at Customs over probe
*NDC spends GhC100 million oil cash to buy 'votes
B&FT:
*Donkomi - VRA to 'sell' hotel, farms and construction companies
*Petroleum receipts hit US$4 billion
Daily Graphic:
*Nyantakyi granted bail
*Bimbilla chieftaincy crisis over - Supreme Court declares Naa Dasana Andani ruler
*IMF lauds Ghana's economic performance
Graphic Showbiz:
*No more music for me - C-Zar
*Nothing has changed about me - Efia Odo
*Johnnie Hughes: Basking in the spotlight
Ghanaian Times:
*CID holds Kwesi Nyantakyi; begins investigations into fraud allegations against him
*Public reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest
*Naa Andani Dasana II is legitimate paramount chief of Bimbilla - Supreme Court
*350 gaglamseyers nabbed in Zumila forest
The Chronicle:
*Men feed fat on school girls in U/W; 228 under 16 and 10,018 under 19 all pregnant in 2 years
*Ghosts of miners haunt community
