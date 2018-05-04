Home | News | Renault Trucks targets 25% market share in Ghana

Renault Trucks targets 25% market share in Ghana

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mathieu Castre SSP Bossplay videoManaging Director of Sylva Spare Plus (SSP), Mathieu Castre

France-based company, Renault Trucks in the quest to expand its network and deliver good services to customers has indicated that the company’s objective for the year 2018 is to reach 25 percent market share in Ghana.

The Managing Director of Sylva Spare Plus (SSP), importers of Renault Trucks in Ghana, Mathieu Castre revealed this at a press conference to announce the presence of some officials from the headquarters of Renaults Trucks.

The visit of the officials from the Renault Trucks is to among other things discuss the operations of the company in Ghana and some of the key projects it seeks to roll out for this year.

The aim of the three-day working visit is to understand better their particularities, characteristics and market dynamics in the country.

Mathieu Castre said Renault Trucks is focused on three main sectors to help in the achievement of its 25 percent target which are; Road transport (which comprises of general cargo and oil distribution), Construction and Mining.

To address these segments, Renault Trucks offer two flagship models; the K range vehicles designed for the most severe applications like mining and construction and the C range vehicles, perfect for the road transport segment.

According to him, “most of the strategy comes from the vehicles; we have a very modern range of products probably the most efficient you can find on the market. Second point is all the focus is on our support to our customers. We are there to support them during the life of the vehicles, to support them on service. We have some service points in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi. but with this approach, it’s a way to support the customer on organising their company. So the experience that years after years we have built with our customers is making the way easy to develop our market shares”.

Mr Castre further indicated that Renault Trucks are in the top three among the European truck’s brands in Ghana for the last five years and these good results are the consequence of a solid collaboration that has led to a strong transport solution offering.

