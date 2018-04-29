Fear grips GFA EXCO members after latest Nyantakyi “fraud” expose

Embattled GFA boss is under investigations for fraudulent activities at his outfit

Several members of the Ghana Football Association as well as bigwig personalities in Ghana football finds themselves in a rather uncomfortable state following the recent fraudulent allegation leveled at Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi is under criminal investigation and could be facing state prosecution of an alleged defrauding under false pretences.

The CAF vice President who is currently out of the country could be arrested for the supposed corrupt act.

The latest news have caused fear in the midst of several football people in the country.

“As I speak to you I am not even sure of myself because I don’t know the scoop of the investigation,” former Ghana FA EXCO member and GHALCA President Kudjoe Fianoo told Starr FM.

“I have mixed feelings and I would have to take my time and see how thing pun out.”

The latest comments by Kudjoe Fianoo who once worked at the Ghana Football Association as an executive committee member testifies a supposed corrupt act by top officials at the Association.