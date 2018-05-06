Home | News | Gov. Bello restates Kogi government support for academic excellence

Gov. Bello restates Kogi government support for academic excellence

Dan Soko

....Praises Natasha Akpoti
....Provides scholarship to Fatima Bombom Sani
Kogi State Government is determened to support the education of brilliant students, Governor Yahaya Bello said yesterday.

Governor Bello provided scholarship to the tune of $93,000 to Ms.Fatima Bombom Sani, the best graduating student at the 2015 Call to Bar examination of the Nigerian Law School.

Bello, who spoke while receiving Ms. Fatima Sani, her relatives,alongside Bar. Natasha Akpoti at the Kogi State Government House lamented a situation where academic excellence has not been given therequisite reward in Nigeria.

“The case of Fatima Sani reminds me of how academic excellence has notbeen adequately rewarded in Nigeria. Imagine someone that bagged nine separate awards including “Best Student of the Year and Council of Education Star Award, and nothing was done for her since 2015.”

He applauded Akpoti for taking up the case of Fatima Sani. "It was Bar. Natasha Akpoti who sought the intervention of the Kogi State Governor who was not only surprised but disappointed that Fatima was left unsupported while no information was brought to his office concerning her case.

He charged privileged Nigerians to make more contribution to the education of brilliant students.

“I heard about your exceptional performance at the Nigerian Law School in 2015 and assumed you were recognized and sponsored by the administration of the day. It is unacceptable that such brilliance is not celebrated and promoted. Nevertheless, I shall grant you a personal scholarship to celebrate your exceptionality and help your career-defining goals.”

Governor Yahaya Bello stated that after some inquiries and validation of Fatima's credentials, he in his capacity declared a full scholarship for Fatima to study Masters in Finance Law at the Colombian Law School, in the United States of America.

Bello thanked Natasha Akpoti for her humanitarian efforts in bringing Fatima’s issue while urging Fatima to uphold her academic excellence and make Nigeria proud and return home to serve fatherland. Speaaking, Barr. Akpoti commended Governor Bello for his benevolence and penchant for promoting academic excellence.

“We must celebrate heroes like Fatima in view of motivating young people especially girls towards exceptional educational performances.”

She advised Fatima to go for her studies and come back to contribute her quota to the development of Kogi state and Nigeria Akpoti had on April 27, 2018 via her Facebook page, advocated sponsorship to help Fatima further her academic dreams having emerged as the best graduating student at the 2015 Bar exam where she bagged nine separate awards including “Best Student of the Year and Council of Education Star Award

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

We Are Law-Abiding – CEO of Menzgold Responds To Bank Of Ghana

May 22, 2018

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

May 22, 2018

Security fears keep kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls at home

May 22, 2018

On a winger and a prayer: the miraculous rise of Mountain Top FC

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!