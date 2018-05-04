Bonanza-The Family Cartwright: One Of The Best TV Entertainments In Ghana

Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts and Dan Blocker

It’s great to be young because we don’t care much about the world since our parents carry the burdens of all our needs while we reap all the benefits. As children, we didn't realize how good our parents tried and how wonderful the world had been until we were out on our own.

I really enjoyed my youth with an old black and white television telecasting Western and American films, such as David Carradine’s ‘Shane and Kunfu,’ The High Chaparral, Cisco and Pancho, The Saint, The Persuaders, The Defenders, The Sea Way, Richard Kimble in the Fugitive, My Friend Tony, The Baron, The Invincible Man, The Avengers and host of other films.

Among all the weekly series my favourite was ‘Bonanza,’ a group of four Cowboys known as ‘The Family Cartwright, from Ponderosa, a place in the area of Virginia City, Nevada bordering Lake Tahoe, The series stars Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts, Dan Blocker, Michael Landon.

We want the bad guys punished so we couldn't wait to see Little Joe, the left-handed young man, giving a blow to the chin of those he wanted to instill discipline in them. Bonanza played a significant role in children’s entertainment in Africa.

On the way to school one day, one of the newspapers’ displayed at the news vendor’s table caught my attention. ‘Bonanza Star Dies At 43,’ I stole a glimpse at it since most African newspaper vendors hate the fact that many like to read without buying.

I wasn't yet ripe to buy a newspaper, but I need it and I know buying it means that day, I will be at school the entire day on an empty stomach. I chose to go hungry and I bought the newspaper. Guess who is dead? My good buddy and Idol, Dan Blocker.

I came home miserable and told my father that Dan Blocker is dead. “I work at the Broadcasting House. I know this but don’t want to tell you.” That was the answer from my father. He knew if he tells me it may ruin my day, but now I know it anyway.

I kept that newspaper I bought many years from the sight of my father because I wouldn't know his reaction if I tell him I abstained from food at school to purchase that newspaper.

As time goes, I noticed I am losing members of ‘The Family Cartwright,’ one by one. Lorne Greene died in 1987, followed by Michael Landon in 1991, after appearing in the series ‘Highway To Heaven,’ then finally Pernell Roberts answering God’s call in 2010.

It hurts knowing all these great people who played a significant role in entertainment’s history exist no more. I don’t think any television entertainment can replace Bonanza, even though technology has advanced rapidly because we live in a very miserable and dangerous world at the moment.