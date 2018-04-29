Police Seize Nyantakyi’s Mobile Phones, Laptops

The Police have seized mobile phones and laptops of embattled GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi after conducting a search at his house late Wednesday night.

Nyantakyi reported himself to the police on Wednesday afternoon after he cut short a trip to Morocco to return to the country to face charges of fraud against him.

After nearly 5 hours of interrogation at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, the CAF 1st Vice President was granted an inquiry bail before being accompanied to his house to enable the police conduct a search.

Citi Sports understands that the police did not find significant materials connected with the investigation but seized his laptop and cell phones which has been take to the CID headquarters to help in investigations.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has officially been charged with defrauding by false pretence after it was revealed in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas's investigation that he used the president's name to solicit for bribes from supposed potential investors.

Meanwhile, the GFA is expected to hold an Executive Committee meeting later today [Thursday] to address the leadership crisis that has rocked the nation's football governing body.

The FA is currently without a vice president who would have acted in Nyantakyi's stead after the then vice president George Afriyie was sacked in April 2018.

An Exco meeting is expected to elect from amongst a leader to steer the affairs of the association while Nyantakyi focuses on his legal battles.

Head of juvenile football at the GFA, lawyer Kweku Eyiah is rumoured to be the favourite to stand in for the time being.