Asante Kotoko Deputy Coach Akakpo Patron Lauds Players After Victory Over Sharks

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron has commended the desire his players exhibited in their 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks in the Zylofon Cash Premier League on Wednesday.

Despite having fair share possession in the first half, Asante Kotoko failed to convert the chances that came their way as the half ended in a goalless stalemate.

The Porcupine Warriors returned from recess with the determination to pick the maximum points and deserved shot into the lead through Emmanuel Gyamfi before Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba completed the win.

"It was a good performance from the players especially the new ones that we added to them team a couple of days ago. The players showed the desire to win for the supporters," Patron said.

"We played against a team in a good moment of form since they had gone ten games without a single defeat ahead of visiting us. I believe we will improve gradually but what everybody is expecting from the team is consistency.

"If we're able to win our two games before the first round of the season ends, it will bring back the belief that we can achieve something in the second round," he added.

Kotoko will travel to Carl Reindolf to play Liberty Professionals on matchday 14 when the league returns in June.

