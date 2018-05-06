Home | News | Berekum Chelsea Coach Svetislav Tanasijevic Proud of his players after victory over Medeama

Berekum Chelsea Coach Svetislav Tanasijevic Proud of his players after victory over Medeama

Dan Soko

Head Coach of Berekum Chelsea Svetislav Tanasijevic has praised the performance of his players in their 2-1 win over Medeama SC in the Match Day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Berekum based club beat the inform Tarkwa boys at the Golden City Park after Latif Salifu and Zachariah Fuseini had scored for the home-side with Agyenim Boateng getting the consolation for Medeama SC.

"I want to congratulate my players," Coach Tanasijevic said after the game. "Good game but in the second half, we had more chances. We had to be smart but we missed all the chances and we gave them space to come into the box. This is a very high profile game but after the match, I must say I am proud of my boys."

Svetislav Tanasijevic has been critical of his players this season and labelled forward Stephen Amankona as "selfish" sometimes. However, the victory was an important one for the club that just ended their three-match home ban.

The Serbian manager explained despite his side playing very well on Wednesday, they were punished by one mistake which gave Medeama the consolation goal.

"My side scored good goals but mistake gave Medeama the goal. We gave their player free space from 45 meters but my attackers and midfielders must be smart. We don't have to be losing the ball too much to put pressure on our defenders," he said.

The win takes Bertekum Chelsea up 9th on the table and will next travel to Techiman to play Eleven Wonders.

