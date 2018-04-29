Home | News | Force Ursula Owusu to appear before Parliament over KelniGVG deal – Minority

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Mrs Ursula Owusu1Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications

Some minority Members of Parliament want the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to address concerns about the $89 million contract between government and Haitian company, GVGKelni.

Already, the Minister is billed to appear before the House to answer questions relating to the Commercialization of the National Information Technology Agency(NITA).

But the MPs are clamouring for the time to be extended for the Minister to clear issues in connection with the controversial deal which policy think tank, INAMI Africa raised red flags about the contract.

A member of the Communications Committee and MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George said the deal must not be swept under the carpet, demanding that there is a need for clarity on the matter.

“We’ve already put in a request that when she appears before the House to answer that question, she should address the parliament on the issues, because these are topical issues. They are minded by the situation in the country and the allegations that have been made by IMANI; the responses from the ministry which even raise further questions.”

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is insisting there is still potential security risk with KelniGVG engaged by the Ministry of Communications for some $89 million contract to deal with revenue losses and monitor calls in the telcos.

“Ghanaians will have their data threatened if they allow this GVG company to play with their phone calls, chats, everything. Mind you, this is a company with a website that is so vague it is phoney, with very strange characters behind it since all it has, for a security company of its pedigree, are stock photos,” Mr. Cudjoe said in a statement.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is among the leading voices against the award of the new contract with KelniGVG .

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe earlier told Kasapa 102.5 FM, that the $89 million contract signed in 2017 is a careless duplication of operations and a needless drain on the national kitty.

