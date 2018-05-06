Minority has no hands in $89m Kelni GVG deal – Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has disputed a media report suggesting that a leading opposition Member of Parliament (MP) is behind the “controversial” Ministry of Communications contract with Kelni GVG.

A statement issued Wednesday and signed by the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu stated that neither he nor any member of the minority works with or for the Ministry of Communications or the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Background

Government has recently signed an $89 million contract with Kelni GVG to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telecommunication companies.

The contract, however, has been described by policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, as a fraudulent one which must be canceled.

IMANI Ghana argues that the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has since discounted IMANI’s claims in the ongoing media exchanges on the contract.

Minority not involved

As the controversy goes on, a Starrfmonline.com report on Wednesday suggested that an MP who served in the Mahama administration as a minister is believed to be the negotiator and representative of the firm in Ghana. He is also a member of the Appointments Committee of the House.

But the statement issued by Mr Iddrisu noted that no Minority member works with or for the Ministry of Communications or the NCA.

“We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG,” the statement added.

He, therefore, urged the public to “ignore the malicious story as palpable falsehood and a wicked diversionary attempt to damage our hard earned reputations.”

“We would not accept any attempt to smear us by the publishers and demand an immediate retraction and apology. We have also instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action if the publishers fail to do the needful,” the statement added.