Ghanaian journalists live like Hollywood celebrities - Manasseh

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoManasseh Azure Awuni, investigate journalist

Award-winning Multimedia investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has sent a word of caution to all journalists to try and live within their means.

According to him, Journalists may be famous and well known but their salaries do not usually march up the kind of life they usually will want to live.

“Some journalists now want to live like Hollywood stars meanwhile their salaries cannot afford that kind of lifestyle and so what they end up doing is to sell their integrity,“ he observed.

He said although Ghana is a very religious, citizens are ungodly, a reason values such as integrity, selflessness, and dignity are being ignored.

Speaking on the principles of journalism at a forum in Accra Wednesday, Manasseh said, “It is very important student journalists are told about the realities on the ground because they may meet journalists whose name may be up there but in realities has low salaries”

He believes it is better to let young journalists know the realities on the ground before agreeing to work with any media house, this he said, will save them from having high expectations with regards to their salaries.