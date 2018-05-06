Home | News | Karbo in Anas exposé; next to watch his bit – Baako

Karbo in Anas exposé; next to watch his bit – Baako

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Anthony Karbo 025Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo has been “mentioned” in the yet to be released documentary of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the BBC which focuses on corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako has disclosed.

According to Mr Baako, everybody mentioned would be given an opportunity to watch the part of the video which affects them and react to it before the full two hour documentary titled: ‘Number 12’, is premiered on 6 June 2018.

Mr Baako said this on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, 24 May 2018 to confirm rumours that Mr Karbo had been captured in the documentary following a confirmation that President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had also been mentioned.

Mr Baako said: “Karbo is mentioned, Karbo is the one scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, I don’t see why you are doubting that, I’m saying this on public record. Karbo is mentioned and he is aware that he’s been mentioned and he knew that Wednesday, we were to meet for the interview, so he would have watched.

“If you are not being interviewed, you can’t watch the portion that concerns you, so he knew. He was scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, meaning, he would have had the opportunity to watch portions of where he was mentioned so that he can react, and that is part of the investigations, so, the investigation is incomplete and that’s what I say.”

Mr Baako noted that although the interview could not take place, Mr Karbo would still be given the chance to react to it before the video is made public.

The documentary captures corrupt practices at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

President of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation after Nana Akufo-Addo reported him for using his name and office fraudulently for personal gain as captured in portions of the documentary the president has been privy to.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

We Are Law-Abiding – CEO of Menzgold Responds To Bank Of Ghana

May 22, 2018

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

May 22, 2018

Security fears keep kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls at home

May 22, 2018

On a winger and a prayer: the miraculous rise of Mountain Top FC

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!