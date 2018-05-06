Nyantakyi being used to conceal misconducts – A plus

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Musician and Staunch NPP Member, Kwame A Plus

Musician, Kwame A Plus, has stated that President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, is only being sacrificed to cover up corrupt practices happening under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Earlier ,President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after it emerged that Mr Nyantakyi had allegedly used the president’s name fraudulently in a yet to be premiered documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

But A Plus, a staunch supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in a Facebook post on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, criticised that, Mr Nyantakyi is being used to conceal other misconducts.

His full statement is captured below

Kwasi Nyantakyi is only being sacrificed to cover up the 89/178 million dollars GVGKelni stinking scandal. Just about a year ago, I accused Asenso of being corrupt. Hon Kennedy Agyapong is said to have also accused Ursula Owusu of being corrupt and alleged that people are charging huge sums of money before they are allowed to see the President.

We were both invited by the CID. A year on, IMANI Ghana is asking the same Ursula Owusu to resign because of some shady deals at the Communication Ministry and NCA. It is even suspected that this dodgy deal is the reason why a board member has resigned and many who do not want to be implicated in anyway will follow.

It is also being reported that Kwasi Nyantakyi asked people to go and bribe the same Asenso so that he reminds the president of their deal. Out of 27 million people in Ghana you think it’s only Nyantakyi who knows how “cheap” Ghana is and who to bribe? We are only hearing about this one that has backfired. It is possible that some have gone through that we don’t know of. It is even possible that they went and paid. Who knows?

Kwasi Nyantakyi, according to reports financed Nana Addo’s campaign. He knows who he dealt with. He knows how it is done. That is why he is said to have told them what to do. The fact of the matter is that 90% of his campaign donations if any, wouldn’t get to Akufo-Addo. Somebody chopped it.

The alleged corruption didn’t begin at the Flagstaff House, it begun before they won power. Kwasi Nyantakyi was in the House most of the time. He knows them. The five million, if not paid already, I suspect would have been paid to someone at the office of the president to be given to him which would have never gotten to him. You cannot bribe Nana Addo. How dare you!!! As for his people, most of them are as cheap as ‘kelewele’ and greedy. They ‘dey chop pass the old man ein back nyafunyafu’. Money just ‘dey’ call them for their brain like ‘trotro wey e dey run suhum Nsawam, Suhum Nsawam, m? k? Takwa, m? k? Takwa, suhum Nsawam, Suhum Nsawam’.

Nana let me give you a hint. Do you know that some of your appointees are spending as much as hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (one billion old Ghana cedis) on airline tickets to a single destination and back? Plane ticket from Ghana to say Korea and back alone cost hundred thousand Ghana Cedis. Just the plane ticket. We are really protecting the public purse!!!!