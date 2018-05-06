LPG operators call off strike

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

LPG Marketers are protesting government's cylinder re-circulation programme

The association of LPG operators has called off their strike, following government’s intervention.

The group declared the strike on Monday in protest of government’s refusal to halt the implementation of the cylinder recirculation module. According to the association the program will adversely affect its members.

President of the Ghana LPG Operators association, Torgbui Adaklu V said all efforts by GLiPGOA to have authorities halt the process within the given period failed to yield results, and, so, they are left with no choice than to cease operations to press home their demands.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the advice of Cabinet, on 12 October 2017, directed that the model be implemented as part of measures to ensure that the nation does not experience any more gas explosions after public outcry greeted the massive explosion of an LPG filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.

Hundreds of LPG consumers were left frustrated at gas stations across the country following a nationwide strike by LPG operators which commenced Monday, May 21.

The association called off the strike Wednesday after a meeting with the Energy Minister.

Spokesperson for group, Gabriel Kumi, said the association “did not want to stress their consumers who were struggling because of the strike.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, said the cylinder recirculation module is not aimed at creating job loses.

“The cylinder recirculation module is borne out of a policy that has been rolled out by the Ministry of Energy, the NPA and implementing agency is not aimed at creating job loses to the contrary, our best analysis indicates that the current jobs that we have in the system are going to more than quadruple and I challenge anybody to come for a debate on this, there won’t be any joblossess as far as the module is concerned”.