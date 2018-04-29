Home | News | Police rebuked me for reporting assault at midnight – Victim

Police rebuked me for reporting assault at midnight – Victim

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

A young girl who was seen being violently beaten with a stick by an unknown man at Nima, in a video gone viral, has expressed shock over the posture of the Nima Police when she went to report the case.

According to Halimatu Issah, the officers on duty at the Nima Police station Tuesday dawn wondered why she had come to report the matter at that time.

According to Halima, her alleged assailant attacked her simply because she was watching on as he fought another person in the neighborhood, where she had gone to visit her father. She said onlookers who were videoing her ordeal rather asked her to run from the attacker instead of coming to her aid.

“I was just standing there, I didn’t even know what was happening and he said everyone should move away. I was waiting for my sister, then suddenly he started hitting me with the stick and people were recording it and asking me to run away but I didn’t run because I had not offended him,” she recounted.

Speaking to Starr News’ Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday, a traumatized Halimatu said the Police also told her to go and look for her attacker and then come inform them to effect an arrest.

“When I reported the matter to the Police station, they gave me a hospital form, after the hospital I came back to the Police station and they told me to go home and whenever I see the guy I should come and call them so we can go together and catch him. When they said that I went home but I was feeling pains,” noted.

She, however, expressed lack of confidence in the Police in finding her justice.

“When I went to report the matter, the Police was like ‘are you coming to report a case by this time?’ and I told them the incident just happened, and it was around 12 am”.

Meanwhile, the Nima Police in response have said they told the girl to go and trace her attacker because they did not have enough information at the time. They added they have now visited the scene of the attack and investigations are ongoing to arrest the suspect.

