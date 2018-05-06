Home | News | June 3 disaster victims sue Oko Vanderpuye, others

June 3 disaster victims sue Oko Vanderpuye, others

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: citifmonline.com

Okoe VanderpuijeFormer Metropolitan Chief Executive, Alfred Oko Vanderpuye

The former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuye and two others have been sued for the 2015 June 3 fire and flood disaster that claimed more than 150 lives and left many others injured.

Other defendants in the suit are Ghana Oil Company Limited (Goil), Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and the National Petroleum Authority.

The 69 plaintiffs, most of whom are victims of the disaster are accusing the defendants of negligence, leading to the accident and are seeking GH¢40 million in compensation.

According to the write of summons sighted by citinewsroom.com some of the victims of the disaster said they had suffered permanent disfigurements and physical incapacitations “as a result of the negligence of the Defendants.”

The plaintiffs said they had spent a total of GH¢1.8 million on medical bills and transportation as a result of the incident and had been left unemployable due to the injuries suffered.

In stating the details of the charge against the defendants, the suit said Mr Oko Vandepuye, who is the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency and was the MCE of Accra when the disaster occurred, failed to ensure that the Odaw river and its related tributaries were desilted.

“Failure to desilt the Nima and other Accra drains which led to excessive and fatal flooding on June 3, 2015.”

The suit comes on the back of advocacy by social action group, One Ghana Movement, for justice to be served to persons who were affected in the June 3 twin disaster which happened at the Goil fuel station in Accra.

[embedded content]

Most of the families of the over 150 persons who lost their lives in the rain and fire explosion incident, as well as those who suffered several injuries on that fateful day, are yet to be adequately compensated.

[embedded content]

Some of the survivors who struggle to fend for themselves and their families have had to live with their scars and deformities two years on.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

We Are Law-Abiding – CEO of Menzgold Responds To Bank Of Ghana

May 22, 2018

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

May 22, 2018

Security fears keep kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls at home

May 22, 2018

On a winger and a prayer: the miraculous rise of Mountain Top FC

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!