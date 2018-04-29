C.K Akunor bemoans his sides poor performance after defeat to Dwarfs

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

CK Akunnor, AshGold coach

Head Coach of Ashantigold Charles Kwabla Akunor says his side were very poor in their 2-0 defeat to struggling Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium in match day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The miners lost on the road to a spirited Ebusua Dwarfs after Amos Nkrumah and Aikins Asante scored in the second half of a one sided game.

Ashantigold had began the season on a good note but recent results have seen them gradually dropping on the table and manager C.K Akunor attributes Wednesday's defeat to poor performance by his team.

"We didn't do well," he said after the game. "Today, Dwarfs showed more character and more attitude and played more for a win," he added.

"We were very poor in every area of the game and if there is any positive from us, it was the first half. We did a little bit better in the first half but we were very poor in the second half."

The Obuasi based club travelled to Cape Coast on the day of the game and so it was believed the players were fatigued from travelling on the same day. But C.K Akunor is adamant to make an excuse of that claiming the team did not play well.

"For instance we travelled today from Obuasi to the match today and that is a bit unusual and so we will try and correct some of this things but that is not the reason we lost,"

"We came here on the same day when we beat Hearts but you see the league has travelled for a long time so there was a little bit of tiredness. There are some small things we have to rectify. It is not about complacency we were just poor today," he concluded.