Resign! - K. Yeboah to Nyantakyi

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has urged the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, to resign in the wake of his alleged involvement in corruption.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the GFA boss to the police on Tuesday for allegedly using his name and office fraudulently for personal gain.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the report after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary which captured Mr Nyantakyi on video using the president’s name to peddle influence.

Speaking about the matter on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Yeboah said: “At this time, it’ll be in his own interest to resign as the president of the Ghana Football Association. I make this point because if what we are hearing on the Anas tape is true, then, his decision to continue as the president of the Ghana Football Association becomes untenable.”

Meanwhile, Mr Nyantakyi, who was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, has been granted bail.

He was questioned by the CID for over five hours on Wednesday after returning home from Morocco.

Prior to his bail, Mr Nyantakyi was escorted to his private residence by CID officials to fish for more evidence.

