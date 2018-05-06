Home | News | Journalists take soli for a reason; we are not corrupt – Manasseh

Journalists take soli for a reason; we are not corrupt – Manasseh

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manasseh Azure Blueplay videoManasseh Azure Awuni

In light of the continual bashing of reporters who take ‘incentives’ from stakeholders before publishing stories, ace journalist Manasseh Azure has jumped to their defence stressing that his colleagues are not shady.

He noted that journalists found in the practice are unethical but usually take the ‘gifts’ under duress.

Addressing the issue of corruption among journalists, Manasseh Azure indicated that there are two main aspects involved - one that is forced or situations compel some people to be corrupt and then the “bigger problem is one that the journalist go out of their way to be corrupt.”

Although veterans of the profession as well as the public have spoken against the practice usually termed as ‘soli’, Manasseh Azure disclosed that the reason most journalists rely on ‘soli’ is that most media houses do not pay their reporters including taking care of transportation needs when they go to cover events.

He added that the journalists are forced to rely on such gifts which usually come in monetary forms.

“There are some media houses that do not fund their reporters… when they send them to go for stories, they don’t even find the transportation. So the temptation is so high. So that is the part that I said some people are compelled by circumstances to take that soli and live on it. It is wrong but they are pushed.” Manasseh reiterated.

He, however, admitted that some media outfits such as, Multimedia Group Limited, abhor the act hence cater for the transportation fare and other needs of reporters. Thus journalists who take soli are culpable and sanctioned thereafter.

“…so the Multimedia reporters who are here, If they were coming here and there was no car available, whatever means they used to get to this place, when they go back they write that I spent GHC20 to Golden Tulip and back to cover this assignment and their money will be paid to them.”

He continued that “So in the company that I work, if somebody goes to take soli, they will be sanctioned. So with such an arrangement, you wouldn’t expect somebody to go out of their way to do it.”

The investigative journalist touching on the issue of journalists who intentionally take bribes said there are instances where people have admitted that journalists take bribes in order not to break a story but are uncomfortable when it comes to him although he acknowledged he has been tempted before.

Citing a conversation he had with an individual he said, “As an investigative journalist I have been told before by somebody when I was about to break a story that well, we are worried because if this story was about any journalist it wouldn’t be a problem because we will pay them and they will stop it. But for you we know that no amount of money that will make you drop this.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

We Are Law-Abiding – CEO of Menzgold Responds To Bank Of Ghana

May 22, 2018

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!