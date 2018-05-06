Home | News | Anas erred by showing exposé to President - Alban Bagbin

Anas erred by showing exposé to President - Alban Bagbin

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Alban Bagbin NeeewSecond Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI erred by showing their latest investigative piece on Ghana’s football sector to President Akufo-Addo before the public screening.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported the president of the Ghana Football Association to the Police for fraud.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor confirmed that the GFA Boss was the subject of an investigation by the CID after the President had seen parts of the investigative piece.

Mr. Jinapor told reporters that Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President, and other key government officials.

The CID is investigating Mr. Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretence.

Mr. Babgin, however, said showing the investigative piece to the President was wrong as it preempted the public viewing.

“We were told that it would be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden, some people have gotten the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no other person than the number one gentleman in this country, the President himself has given an indication that he has had sight of that documentary.

“There are question marks to this; the question mark is why him? Why have some people been given the opportunity to see the documentary before the general public? There is an issue there. Who are those behind it? Corruption is moved against the giver and the receiver, and so if there are allegations made against somebody, it is important for it to come up for all of us to see how this is handled. Should they be investigated or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it the President? Is it just the Vice? There are so many questions without answers.”

Nana Addo’s order ill-timed

Mr. Bagbin, who was speaking on Accra based TV3 also stated that the President’s order for Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest was ill-timed.

“We should have allowed the documentary to be aired on 6th for all of us to see and then the decisions will be taken. Maybe some aspects will have to refer to some institutions to unearth some evidence which may lead to some criminal suspicion before we could talk about orders.

“An order coming from the President has too much weight to it and raises a lot of political issues. If others are given the opportunity to view the documentary, and they see some aspects that are unpleasant, will they prevail on Tiger eye to cut away some portions?”

Nyantakyi was not in the country when the claims against him were made but cut short his official visit to Morocco and turned himself into the police on Wednesday.

He was granted bail but was then escorted by Police who searched his home.

What is Nyantakyi accused of?

President Akufo-Addo issued the order for Nyantakyi’s arrest after a security briefing on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigative exposé on Ghana’s football scene.

Reports say Mr Nyantakyi who has been the president of the Ghana Football Association for 13 years was captured negotiating a deal using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Abu Jinapor said the GFA President was seen trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President, and other key government officials.

Repeat offender?

This is not the first time the GFA President has been accused of being involved in some nefarious activities.

British newspaper The Telegraph and Channel 4, in June 2014, accused the GFA and Kwesi Nyantakyi of being involved in some shady deals to fix international friendly matches for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The newspaper claimed that “the President of Ghana’s Football Association agreed for the team to play in international matches that others were prepared to rig.”

World football governing body, FIFA, referred the matter back to the GFA’s Ethics Committee after its preliminary investigation but announced it would “continue to monitor the investigations and any future proceedings.”

The Ethics Committee eventually cleared Kwesi Nyantakyi, of any wrongdoing.

However, the Committee revealed that it was necessary to conduct further investigations into two others implicated in the scandal, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah and Mr. Christopher Forsythe.

Anas’ new documentary, has not been aired yet but has already captured widespread public attention.

