Nyantakyi charged with fraud, heads back to CID for further grilling

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi is President of Ghana Football Association

The Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has formally charged embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi , with defrauding by false pretence.

This followed allegations that he used the names of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to extort money from some investors.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was picked up Wednesday from the Kotoka International Airport by plain-clothed officers on arrival from Morocco and driven straight to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated for about five hours.

A search was conducted at his home before he was granted bail later. He is to report back to the CID Thursday for further questioning.

President Akufo-Addo reported the head of the country’s football governing body to the police after watching a video documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremaeyaw Anas, in which Mr Nyantakyi is allegedly captured engaging in some influence peddling using the names of the president and his Vice.

Mr. Nyantakyi is said to have attempted to use the name of the president and vice president to induce potential investors to part with various sums of money.

He was interrogated in the presence of his lawyer Thaddeus Sory.

Photojournalists chasing the vehicle of Mr Nyantakyi in a desperate attempt to take a shot

The disclosure will prove embarrassing to the man easily recognised as the most successful football head under whose stewardship Ghana first qualified to the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006 and followed that with two more successive appearances in South Africa (2010) and Brazil in 2014.