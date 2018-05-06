Anas exposé: Investigate the Presidency alongside GFA boss – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Private Legal Practitioner

National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team member Abraham Amaliba has stated that, the case involving the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi who is under investigation for defrauding by false pretense should call in for the investigation of the entire presidency as well.

President Akufo Addo had on Tuesday May 22 ordered f or the arrest of the GFA boss by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for stating in the esposé of Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that doing business in Ghana is easy.

He had further indicated that by giving the President an amount of $5 million and the Vice President $3 million, you are good to do business in the country.

Speaking on the issue, Lawyer Amaliba has stated that, in reference to the statement of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor at the Jubilee House on Tuesday while interacting with the press, saying that the Presidency had established a prima farcie against the GFA boss is wrong.

He further added that as long as the exposé had exposed the Presidency, the office should also be investigated alongside the GFA boss.