CID searches for more evidence in Nyantakyi's house

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi

The police on Wednesday evening smuggled the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi out of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) premises, swerving the 'prying lenses' of the media.

He was taken to his private residence in search of evidence as part of investigations on an allegation of fraud against him.

Mr Nyantakyi had reported at the CID headquarters at midday after arriving in Accra from an international assignment.

He was taken to the CID headquarters to respond to a complaint lodged against him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that, he [Nyantakyi] used his [Akufo-Addo] name and office fraudulently.

President Akufo-Addo's complaint followed the latest exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in football.

Even though the documentary is yet to be aired, President Akufo-Addo was given a privileged opportunity to watch portions so as to be able to respond to it since his name was mentioned in the documentary.

Swerve

The journalists had gathered at the CID premises since morning and were eagerly waiting for information on the Nyantakyi's case after about 5 hours of interrogation.

And so when the police Director of Public Affairs, DSP Shiella Kesse Abayie-Buckman offered to provide a briefing, everybody was eager to listen to what had transpired.

She gathered all the journalists at a different place and to their surprise, whilst listening to the police spokesperson going round in circles providing already known public information, they saw from afar, Mr Nyantakyi sneaking out aided by police officers and into a waiting police vehicle, which later sped off.

Information gathered indicated Mr Nyantakyi was taken to his residence as part of the interrogation processes and would be brought back to the CID premises after that.