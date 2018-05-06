Home | News | Sports: Ghana police grants embattled football head bail amid corruption probe

Sports: Ghana police grants embattled football head bail amid corruption probe

Dan Soko

Embattled chairman of Ghana football association Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail as police continue to probe into corruption allegations leveled against him.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was on the police wanted list after the president of the Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called the Criminal Investigative Department to probe him for over allegations of “defrauding by false pretenses.”

Nyantaki, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice president and FIFA executive committee member was in Morocco at the time of the order. However, he handed himself over to the police on his return yesterday.

The powerful FA president is accused of using the name of Ghana’s president and his vice to solicit monies from private businessmen who have plans to invest in the country.

The arrest is linked to a yet to be released investigative documentary by a top investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary titled ‘Number 12,’ is said to detail rot and corruption at the GFA and across the football sphere in the country. Anas is known fro his hard-hitting pieces that dwell mostly on corruption and human rights.

Nyantakyi’s arrest has been met with some measure of excitement as Ghanaian football lovers continue to celebrate the fact that corruption at the football association was now coming to light after years of allegation peddling by sports journalists.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

