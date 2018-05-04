Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been challenged to arrest controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, over claims that her voice was doctored in a tape last year.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, elements within the government encouraged influence peddling falsehood.

The MP's comments come at the back of an order by the President to the CID to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi where A-Plus alleged that Nyantakyi's arrest is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

It will be recalled that, the current Director–General of the CID was accused by A-Plus for covering corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

Sam George reacting to the corruption allegations on TV Africa said "Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, I am challenging you, if the voice put out there then is not your voice, arrest him [A-Plus] today! Arrest him for falsely representing you. If she doesn’t then this means that she [Maame Yaa Tiwaa] knows that she cannot arrest him because the voice he put out there then was her voice, it is her voice."

He added: "If Maame Yaa Tiwaa thinks and is claiming that she didn’t make those comments in one word or that the voices were doctored and pieced together then she should go and arrest him because it is a criminal offence. She can’t, because she knows it is not true and that A-Plus is telling the truth."

Citing reference to Kennedy Agyapong and A-Plus, he said "There are two close friends of the president who have suggested that there is influence peddling and money exchanging hands to be able to get an audience with the president and get him to authorize him to get things done. Kwame A-Plus is a known friend of the president, he has carried and put himself out there for the president and he [Nana Addo] has not denied his relationship with him."

"Another very close friend of the president, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, is on record to have said that people around the president collect monies from him and facilitate meetings with him. Guess what he mentioned the deputy chief of staff," Sam George added.