Home | News | Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus

Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus

Dan Soko

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been challenged to arrest controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, over claims that her voice was doctored in a tape last year.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, elements within the government encouraged influence peddling falsehood.

The MP's comments come at the back of an order by the President to the CID to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi where A-Plus alleged that Nyantakyi's arrest is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

It will be recalled that, the current Director–General of the CID was accused by A-Plus for covering corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

Sam George reacting to the corruption allegations on TV Africa said "Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, I am challenging you, if the voice put out there then is not your voice, arrest him [A-Plus] today! Arrest him for falsely representing you. If she doesn’t then this means that she [Maame Yaa Tiwaa] knows that she cannot arrest him because the voice he put out there then was her voice, it is her voice."

READ MORE: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquahplay

CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

 

He added: "If Maame Yaa Tiwaa thinks and is claiming that she didn’t make those comments in one word or that the voices were doctored and pieced together then she should go and arrest him because it is a criminal offence. She can’t, because she knows it is not true and that A-Plus is telling the truth."

Citing reference to Kennedy Agyapong and A-Plus, he said "There are two close friends of the president who have suggested that there is influence peddling and money exchanging hands to be able to get an audience with the president and get him to authorize him to get things done. Kwame A-Plus is a known friend of the president, he has carried and put himself out there for the president and he [Nana Addo] has not denied his relationship with him."

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

 

"Another very close friend of the president, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, is on record to have said that people around the president collect monies from him and facilitate meetings with him. Guess what he mentioned the deputy chief of staff," Sam George added.

 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

We Are Law-Abiding – CEO of Menzgold Responds To Bank Of Ghana

May 22, 2018

Kumasi: 2 Pupils Kidnapped

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!