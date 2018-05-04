New Music: Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs

Banku music creator Mr Eazi teams up with The Landlord Giggs for "London Town" - an anthem for the UK’s capital.

Mr Eazi has been cementing his Uncle London status with UK charting hits (Decline, Bad, Bad Vibe) over the last few months and now the Happy Boy is ready to give us a sneak peek of his forthcoming EP ‘Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London’ with the banger ‘London Town’.

Production duo Da Beatfreakz provide a hard beat that features a heavyweight verse from Giggs and sees Mr Eazi switch his style from laidback melodies to hard flows and back to back bars.

During his Happy Boy tour dates Mr Eazi has been giving fans a sneak peek of the track and it is already shutting down sets across Europe. London Town will be ringing off from Lagos to London, Naija to England!

Catch Mr Eazi on tour dates across the world during his Happy Boy Tour 2018! Watch out for ‘Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London’ coming soon.