Mercy Johnson: Actress loses mum

This is a dark day for Mercy Johnson and her family as she has lost her mum to the cold hands of death.

The talented actress announced the passing away of her mother, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on her Instagram page.

"It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you," she wrote.

We pray God gives Mercy Johnson and her bereaved family the fortitude bear the loss of their mother. A number of celebrities have lost their parents this year already including Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa.

play Dayo Amusa loses her dad (instagram)

Dayo Amusa loses dad

Dayo Amusa has revealed the loss of her father . The Nollywood actress shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

According to Information Nigeria, he died in the afternoon, at the Abule Oja Palace, in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Toyin Aimakhu buries father amid tears

play Toyin Abraham (Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

We can't forget the likes of Toyin Aimakhu who wept uncontrollably at her dad's burial . Siblings, family members, and friends of the actress gathered at Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, March 1, 2018, for the service of songs in honour of her father who passed away in October 2017 after a brief illness.

Toyin Abraham was inconsolable as her father was laid to rest with a number of family members around her who couldn't hold back the beautiful actress from crying.