Nyantakyi granted bail after interrogation by CID

Accra, May 23, GNA – The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, on Wednesday, granted Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



This was after five hours of interrogation by the CID, who are investigating the embattled GFA president for defrauding by false pretenses and influence peddling.

Mr. Nyantakyi, who doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council member was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport in the afternoon after his return from around a trip abroad.

The interrogation follows complaint from president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as he was reported to have used the President's name and office fraudulently.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, the GFA president was escorted to his residence by officials of CID for further investigation.

GNA