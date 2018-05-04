Nyantakyi granted bail after interrogation by CID

Accra, May 23, GNA –
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, on
Wednesday, granted Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football
Association (GFA).
This was after five
hours of interrogation by the CID, who are investigating the embattled GFA
president for defrauding by false pretenses and influence peddling.
Mr. Nyantakyi, who
doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football
(CAF) and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council
member was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport in the afternoon after
his return from around a trip abroad.
The interrogation
follows complaint from president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as he was
reported to have used the President's name and office fraudulently.
Information gathered
by the GNA Sports reveals that, the GFA president was escorted to his residence
by officials of CID for further investigation.
GNA
