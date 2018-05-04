Home | News | It Appears Chiefs Are Not Using Royalties For The Right Purpose

It Appears Chiefs Are Not Using Royalties For The Right Purpose

Dan Soko

The Brong Ahafo Deputy Regional Minister, Evans Bobbie, says traditional authorities have not used mineral royalties to benefit communities due to lack of regulations and monitoring.

He, therefore, called for the mandate of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) to be widened to cover mineral royalties in order to promote transparency and accountability in the utilization of such funds.

Speaking with PIAC members during a working visit, the Deputy Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North Constituency, stated that traditional authorities' share of mineral revenue is expected to finance developmental projects in the communities.

According to him, while district assemblies are using their share of mineral royalties to finance recurrent expenditure, those accruing to stools and traditional authorities are often used to the neglect of development.

Act 794 puts the rate application at five per cent of gross revenue of mineral and 10 per cent is paid to the Administrator of Stool Lands who also retains 1 per cent of the amount as administrative charges.

Fifty-five per cent of the royalty is paid to the relevant district assembly, while 25 per cent goes to the Stool and 20 per cent to the traditional authorities.

The Brong Ahafo Deputy Regional Minister stressed the need for disclosure and transparency in the receipt and utilization of mineral royalties, without neglecting the involvement of community members in determining priority projects for funding, using mineral revenues.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Steve Manteaw, praised the MP for his insightful and thought-provoking statement, adding that PIAC looks forward to such mandate to ensure that communities benefit directly from mineral deposits in their areas.

He took time to explain the work of the committee which he said included promoting greater transparency and accountability of oil revenue – one quarter of it goes to the funding of Free SHS programme.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

ANAS EXPOSÉ ... Corrupt Foreign Referee Confesses: “An Old Lady Bribed Me, Not Anas”

May 22, 2018

Life After Football Is Difficult - Essien

May 22, 2018

CAF President Reiterates Support For Morocco Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

May 22, 2018

Black Stars... Six Players Showed For Training On Day Ahead Of Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!