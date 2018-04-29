Home | News | CSOs Commend NDA

CSOs Commend NDA

Dan Soko

The Coalition of Northern Savannah Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority Alhaji Dr Majeed Haroun for announcing plans to continue with the good work of the previous Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

The CSOs said they would work with the Northern Development Authority to implement the development plans initiated by the previous Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

The Coalition disclosed this in a statement issued by its lead organization, the Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA) and signed by the Executive Director, Bismark Adongo Ayorogo.

It commended the immediate-past Chief Executive Officer of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), Dr Charles Abugri, for supporting Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other development groups in the area.

“As a result of the work done by SADA, the Northern Development Authority has created many economic opportunities to transform the area.

“It's therefore refreshing and heartwarming to hear the new CEO of Northern Development Authority acknowledging the good initiatives of SADA and showing commitment to continue to consolidate the gains made so far. It's the expectation of these CSOs that the new leadership of the Northern Development Authority would review the SADA Master Plan, which is a very comprehensive development blueprint for the total transformation of Northern Savannah,” the statement added.

