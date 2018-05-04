Essikado Chief Nana Kobina Nketsia Loses Wife 

The death of Mrs. Drusilla Budu-Arthur occurred on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Accra.

She was the wife of the African Nationalist, Nana Kobina Nketsia IV (known in private life as Ekow Budu-Arthur) of Essikado (British Sekondi) and former Vice Chancellor (Interim) of the University of Ghana and later as the Chairman of the University of Ghana Council.

She was the mother of Araba, Adjoa, Aba, Abena and Kwesi Budu-Arthur.

The death is also announced of Ekua Budu-Arthur in Houston, Texas, USA on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Madam Drusilla Budu-Arthur and Nana Kobina Nketsia IV.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.