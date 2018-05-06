Home | News | 9BS Group Outlines Vision

9BS Group Outlines Vision

Dan Soko

The management of 9BS International, operators of 9BS Restaurant (formerly African City Cuisine), has said that the opening of the restaurant comes as a carefully though-out response to rising demands of patrons who want a good place to have either lunch or dinner with their loved ones.

9BS Restaurant's goal is to ensure that at the end of the day, customers who visit the restaurant go back home relaxed and refreshed.

9BS International has plans of expanding its services to other parts of the country to meet the needs of its patrons.

According to management, its prime motive is also to position its outfit in a manner such that it would attractive a large number of people in the business economy.

“All those who will make it to the restaurant will get more value for their money with the new infrastructure the management has put in place to meet the demand of its patrons. We want the best for our customers and always want to entertain them for them to feel at home any time they visit the place,” a member of the management stated.

Outlining the company's vision, the chairman of 9BS International, Wabandang Vairi, indicated that the company on Tuesday launched three social amenities projects in Koforidua, which are set to be undertaken in some selected 14 districts and municipalities in the Eastern Region as part of its company's social responsibility.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Mr Vairi disclosed that there are four projects – modern hospitals, 10 boreholes and six community libraries- which will benefit the 14 municipal and districts assemblies in the region.

The project, which is expected to be completed in the next six months, will create over thousands of job opportunities that will support the development of the region.

He explained that 9BS is committed to supporting municipal and district assemblies in the region to initiate businesses that will maximise its revenue generation and mobilisation.

