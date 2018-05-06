Home | News | Ashaiman landlords take sex as monthly rent

Ashaiman landlords take sex as monthly rent

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Aerial View Of Ashiaman TownshipAerial view of some part of the Ashaiman township

Some landlords in the Ashaiman municipality are reported to be taking rent in the form of sex from female tenants in their homes.

This is according to a report by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre.

The annual 2017 report of the ADR, Ashaiman Centre, said: “in some cases, landlords exchange rent with sex for a period”.

The report compiled by the three mediators at the centre revealed that in some cases, caretakers took advantage of female prospective tenants and demand for sex even though they were not the owners of the houses.

They stated for instance that in one of such cases, a caretaker entrusted with a house due to the absence of the landlord rented a room in the apartment to a lady for two years.

It added that the caretaker who started an affair with the female tenant verbally extended her rent for another one year term after the expiration of the initial payment.

He again extended the rent period to an additional one year during which period he continued his affair with her even though she was pregnant for another man.

According to the ADR, the caretaker ordered the lady to vacate the room after she broke up with him but she refused because they had a two-year verbal tenancy agreement.

The ADR mediators indicated that they managed to convince the caretaker to compensate the lady after he revealed that he was not the owner of the apartment and that he was ejecting her because the landlord wanted his property.

The report also mentioned a case in which a landlord caught his wife having sexual intercourse with a tenant leading to his ejection.

The ADR Centre which serves Ashaiman and its environs recorded a total of 825 rent cases in 2017 which showed a reduction of four cases from the 829 handled in 2016.

Most of the cases bothered on financial constraint, high increment on rent, failure to pay rent on time primarily as a result of the loss of the job.

Others were keeping pets and entertaining visitors contrary to their tenancy agreements.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!