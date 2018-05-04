Home | News | Nyantakyi’s case ‘will be very bloody’ - Martin Kpebu

Nyantakyi’s case ‘will be very bloody’ - Martin Kpebu

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Martin KpebuPrivate legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has predicted that the fraud allegations leveled against the Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, will take a “bloody” turn as the case unfolds.

He pointed out that Mr Nyantakyi will fight tooth and nail through the courts of law to defend himself considering that he is an astute lawyer.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise, Mr Kpebu said, “Don’t forget [Kwesi] Nyantakyi is also a lawyer and he is not a small lawyer and he will gather the best talents in Ghana to defend him”.

He added that the video evidence may not be enough to “nail” Nyantakyi.

“You mean Nyantakyi, you can nail him with this video? So I will be very cautious,” he said.

“This man is a lawyer, he will get the best talent and I tell you, it’s not going to be an easy fight. It will be very bloody, very very very bloody so I will be very cautious and wait to see how it unfolds.”

He further stated that the case is not as easy as many would think so he would rather exercise patience and see what will come out of it.

“To be very honest with you, it looks like a fairy tale to me so I would rather want to wait with bated breath to see what will come out because it looks like a fairy tale to me.”

Background

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon watching an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, made a complaint to the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service to have Kwesi Nyantakyi investigated for “defrauding by false pretense”.

The exposé entitled Number 12: When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm is said to have captured on the GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, on video using names of the President, Vice President and other state officials to induce “potential investors” to part with some sums of money.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was not in the country at the time the President lodged the complaint, has arrived and is currently assisting the CID in investigations.

But Mr Kpebu thinks that it is not going to be as easy as many think.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!