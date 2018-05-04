Home | News | We need our Omanhene’s palace – Akuapem residents

We need our Omanhene’s palace – Akuapem residents

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: asempanews.com

Akuapemhenes PalaceFile photo

A fall out of the Chieftaincy dispute that has affected the cultural and spiritual lives of the people of Akuapem is the unwarranted and prolonged occupation of the Okuapehene’s Palace by the security agencies.

As far back as the 24th of January 2018, National Security agents stormed the Okuapehene’s Palace on the basis of unfounded rumours that a cache of arms had been stockpiled in the palace by one of the factions in the Chieftaincy dispute.

The false informants that led to the dawn raid were never punished and the National Security still have a presence in the Okuapehene’s Palace.

As a follow up on the issues in Akropong Akuapem and recent Koforidua High Court judgements dismissing the injunction and contempt of Court, a number of ordinary people in Akropong are expressing deep worry about how the destruction of the Okuapehene’s palace by the national security agencies and their continuous occupation of the palace is a bother to the people and an affront to the Chieftaincy and culture of the people of Akuapem.

Majority of the people are concerned and angry that they have no access to their own palace especially when there is no evidence to support the allegation that the Okuapenhene’s palace is being used to stockpile arms. The people of Akropong openly express the sentiment that, they "need the palace because it has nothing to do with the dispute.”

The people are united in their position that the continuous occupation of the Okuapehene’s palace by security agencies is an insult to the people of Akuapem, and this would not have been tolerated by any other people.

The people express concern that they do not have access to the Palace for the performance of their traditional rituals on days such as Awukudae and Akwasidae.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!