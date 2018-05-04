Home | News | Anas exposé: Investigate the President as well – Bagbin appeals

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Alban Bagbin 03198Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Alban Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Alban Bagbin has questioned the motive behind the screening of the latest exposé of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the president before the widely-publicised screening at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In the later part of Tuesday, 22nd May, 2018, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, confirmed to journalists that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had watched the documentary and was not enthused with the infamy usage of his name by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, as captured in the documentary; hence, his decision to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to have the football chief investigated.

In an interview on Accra based TV3 on Wednesday 23rd May, 2018, the Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo said, “We were told that it will be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden some people have had the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no less a person than the Number One gentleman of the country. There are question marks to this.”

The documentary, which is said to have sent shivers down the spine of football administrators since the head of the country’s football-governing body, has already subjected himself to the CID investigations following his return to Ghana from Morocco.

Mr Bagbin claims the exposé should have been shown to the public first so that viewers can judge those to be charged for corruption, if any. “Why are some people given that opportunity to see the documentary before the general public. “There is an issue there. Who are those behind it?”

According to Honourable Bagbin, corruption counts against a broad class including the giver and taker in any given situation, therefore “it is important for it to come out for all of us to see and to decide how this thing should be handled”.

“Should they all be investigated? Or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it just the President? Is it just the Vice? Is it just Kwesi Nyantakyi? “There are so many questions without answers!”

[embedded content]

Currently Mr Nyantakyi has been granted bail after he turned himself in yesterday to assist the CID in investigations, concerning allegations of defrauding people using the President’s name.

