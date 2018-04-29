Home | News | Kotoko supporter performs rituals before win against Elmina Sharks

Kotoko supporter performs rituals before win against Elmina Sharks

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rituals Kotokoplay videoThe strange Kotoko fan who performed the rituals on the pitch

Kumasi Asante Kotoko might have joined the train to victory in the Zylofon Cash Premier League after their 2-0 triumph over Elmina Sharks on Wednesday but prior to the commencement of the game a Porcupine supporter was “caught” performing rituals on the pitch.

Donning the traditional red and white jersey of Asante Kotoko with a black cap on, the supporter walked majestically to the center of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch, knelt down and pulled a bottle supposed to be anointing oil and sprinkled the content on the ground four times before chanting on the same spot.

Walking barefooted, the strange Kotoko fan proceeded to one of the penalty spots of the field and repeated the same rituals before leaving the pitch.

The video was shot by Zylofon Cash Premier League official broadcast holders, Startimes who had mounted up their cameras in the empty stadium few hours to the commencement of the game.

The Porcupine Warriors went ahead to end Elmina Sharks' ten-match unbeaten streak in the league by inflicting 2-0 defeat on them in midweek.

The Porcupine Warriors won the game in the second half, scoring two goals in the last thirty minutes; thanks to Emmanuel Gyamfi and Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba.

Watch video below

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

