Government presser on Anas Exposé: 'BBC disappointed' – Baako

The BBC is disappointed over the violation of a confidentiality agreement reached between Jubilee House on the one side and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI company as well as the BBC, on the other side, by organising a press conference on the yet-to-be premiered investigative documentary which captured alleged corruption involving Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwasi Nyantakyi; Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has said.

The investigative work was done through a partnership between Tiger Eye PI and the BBC.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the GFA president to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, after having been privy to the Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured the FA boss clinching investor deals in the name of the president and vice-president.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, 24 May, Mr Baako said: “On Tuesday, Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint on his show [Kokrokoo on Peace FM], I didn’t know what had happened on the Kokrokoo, until the press conference. My brother and friend Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint that the president had been mentioned, the vice-president, too, had been mentioned. That gave the impression that we were breaching the confidentiality because Kwame is perceived to be part of us.

“That particular disclosure by Kwame was picked up by various people and on social media that the president had been mentioned as if the president had been implicated or was guilty, so, that triggered their [Presidency] response. That is very unfortunate, I am disappointed but I understand…

“Indeed, I can tell you the BBC is disappointed that this has happened, I was also disappointed, Anas is disappointed.”