Home | News | Find other means besides oil to finance ‘Free SHS’ - Headmaster

Find other means besides oil to finance ‘Free SHS’ - Headmaster

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: thebftonline.com

Oil Rig FreshFile photo

The Headmaster of Techiman Senior High School (TESS), Mr. Jacob Afful, has urged government not to ‘undervalue’ the impact of cocoa and cashew on the economy, particularly as attention increases on oil sector revenue.

As government continues to make real its promise to implement ‘Free Senior High School’ education, using oil money as a major funding source, he said alternative financing bases should be identified in order for the policy to be sustained.

He said: “Apart from the oil money we are using, we should also find other means of raising revenue from the country so that free SHS will not only benefit from the oil money but other sources as well”.

To train the country’s future manpower, he conceded, is a laudable initiative and key to development of the country – for which reason he insisted that efforts must also be made to look at alternative funding.

He explained, given that oil is a finite resource, it would be prudent “not to put all the emphasis on oil revenue”.

“Proceeds from cocoa have been able to look after all of us before the oil money came, so we shouldn’t kill cocoa,” he observed, asking for continued support to the development of cocoa, cashew and other sub-sectors.

Mr. Afful acknowledged the importance of the policy on education while he was speaking in an interview during the visit of a combined team from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and journalists from the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) to the Techiman Senior High School, to assess the impact of oil revenue on the Free SHS policy.

The visit to the school forms part of the 2018 district engagement and oil-funded project inspection in the Brong Ahafo Region, supported by the German Development Cooperation, GIZ.

Section 21(6) of the PRMA requires that the priority areas for spending the ABFA, in the absence of a long-term national development plan, shall be reviewed every 3 years.

For the 2017-2019 period, government selected Agriculture; Physical Infrastructure and Service Delivery in Education; Physical Infrastructure and Service Delivery in Health; and Road, Rail and other critical Infrastructure Development as the new priority areas.

The revision of priority areas, according to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta “is to give focus to infrastructure development in critical areas of the economy”.

So far, the pronouncement of government on utilising the oil revenue to support national development investment into the other three priority areas appears to be suffering at the expense of Free SHS.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!