Karbo must resign – Ras Mubarak

Anthony Karbo, Minister of Roads and Highways

Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak has said Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, must resign following his implication in alleged corruption in a yet-to-be premiered investigative piece done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“I feel sorry for Karbo but he also has to resign”, Mr Mubarak said in a Facebook post after having made a similar call on embattled Ghana Football Association president Kwasi Nyantakyi, who was the first to be invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the same investigative piece.

The CID, on Thursday, 24 May, invited Mr Karbo for questioning.

His invitation followed a revelation by Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 24 May that Mr Karbo was “mentioned” in the yet-to-be-released documentary.

Mr Baako said Mr Karbo is the next person, after President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to be given the opportunity to watch his bit of the investigative piece and give a response to it as the ethics of journalism dictate.

Mr Baako said: “Karbo is mentioned, Karbo is the one scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, I don’t see why you are doubting that. I’m saying this on public record. Karbo is mentioned and he is aware that he’s been mentioned and he knew that Wednesday, we were to meet for the interview, so, he would have watched.

“If you are not being interviewed, you can’t watch the portion that concerns you, so he knew. He was scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, meaning, he would have had the opportunity to watch portions of where he was mentioned so that he can react, and that is part of the investigations, so, the investigation is incomplete …”

Mr Baako noted that although the interview could not take place, Mr Karbo would still be given the chance to react to it before the video is made public.

Mr Nyantakyi is alleged to have used the president’s name fraudulently for personal gain.