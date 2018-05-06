Home | News | VRA to ‘sell’ hotel, farms and construction companies

VRA to ‘sell’ hotel, farms and construction companies

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: thebftonline.com

Kweku Andoh AwotwiBoard Chairman of the VRA, Kweku Awotwi

The country’s largest power producer, Volta River Authority, has begun processes to strip itself of various non-core subsidiary businesses, as it seeks to focus on its core mandate of power generation, mitigate its losses and improve the performance of these loss-making entities.

Akosombo Hotel Limited; the Volta Lake Transport Company; Kpong Farms; and VRA Property Holding Company (VRA PROPCo) are all earmarked for privatisation while two other subsidiaries – the VRA Health Services Limited and VRA Schools -are to be set up as separate self-sustaining entities, given their ‘social service’ role.

The processes to set up the schools and health facilities owned by the Authority as viable self-sustaining units have begun, with a recent Request for Expression of Interest (RFI) of the Business Model Review for both the VRA International Schools and hospitals.

In the RFIs published in newspapers this week, the VRA is seeking to apply part of its internally generated funds (IGF) to make payments for the contract of consultancy services for a business model review of both the VRA International Schools and the VRA Hospitals.

“Output of the consultancy assignment will include a diagnosis of the current business model, business frameworks (options), proposed business model, a gap analysis and implementation plan,” said the RFI on the Business Model Review of the VRA International Schools published on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Mr. Kweku Andoh Awotwi, Board Chairman of the Authority, told B&FT in an earlier interview that: “All of them must be privatised. Government is ready for VRA to take a minority, about 49 percent, and the private investor takes a 51 percent stake.

“That case can be made for hotels, transport company, farms, and the property company. The idea is for a private partner to come in and take the majority shares. VRA will stay in to keep government’s interest and we will all move together. But the private company will have the freedom to operate, which is good.”

He added that: “In respect of the schools and hospitals, there is a bit of social services to it – especially the hospitals. Yes, the idea is to make them self-sustaining companies though they may not have the same privatisation model as the lake transport or hotel, but we will find a way to set them up by themselves somehow”.

A case for privatisation

The state-owned power generating company is currently responsible for the wages and salaries of about 520 employees in its property department, as well as its hospitals and schools, which do not form part of its core business.

The delineation of its non-core businesses is expected to lead to a reduction in cost of production and ultimately end-user tariffs, as VRA will be more efficient and produce power at a cheaper cost.

The entities for ‘sale’

The Akosombo Hotel Limited, a 3-star luxury 50-room hotel situated on a serene mountain overlooking the majestic Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam in the Eastern Region, is one of the subsidiaries up for privitisation. The hotel is the main entity that promotes tourism activities in the area, with the Dam and Volta Lake at the core.

Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) – which operates water-borne transport with a fleet of 19 passenger vessels, cargo ships and barges is also another subsidiary for which management and private capital is sought.

Kpong Farms was set up to undertake viable agricultural ventures in irrigation and mechanised farming, animal husbandry and meat processing by harnessing water resources from the Volta Lake.

The VRA Property Holding Company (PROPCo) currently performs the mandated functions of Planning, Acquiring, Developing, Maintaining and Managing the Authority’s Townships, Estates and Properties. The company, which previously operated as a Support Service to VRA on a non-profit basis, now functions as a Strategic Business Unit to generate revenue.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!