Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan congratulates team-mates after Sharks win

Dan Soko

Felix Annan GoalkeeperFelix Annan, Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has congratulated his team-mates for their performance in the win over Elmina Shark in the Zylofon Cash Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors ended Sharks' ten-match unbeaten streak in the league after inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them in midweek.

After a difficult first half, the Porcupine Warriors returned from the break rejuvenated, scoring two goals in the last thirty minutes thanks to Emmanuel Gyamfi and Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba.

The in-form custodian took to his Twitter handle in the wake of the match to lavish praises on his team-mates and indicated their desire to repeat the dose in the FA Cup Round of 64 ties against Bepong Storm Academy.

