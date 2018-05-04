Sulley Muntari's wife speaks on Nyantakyi's arrest

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sulley Muntari with his wife Menaye Donkor

Model and Wife of of Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, Menaye Donkor, has stated that the problem with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is disunity and lack of togetherness.

The beautiful philanthropist and humanitarian who was speaking as a guest on The Arena on Kwese TV Wednesday night made the statement when she answered a question on the current predicament of GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi,.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday ordered for the arrest of Mr. Nyantakyi after the Ghana FA Capo was found to have peddled in all forms of corruption including defrauding by false pretence using the name of the President and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to clench deals with some prospective investors.

The directive follows a private viewing of an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the rot at the GFA.

Mrs Muntari, whose husband was suspended from the Black Stars for indiscipline after Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said she finds herself in a “complex situation” as far as Mr Nyantakyi’s imbroglio is concerned, “so, I do not want to talk or elaborate on it”.

“I think from my experience being married to Sulley, what that guy represented was that he was so patriotic, he loves Ghana. And all he wanted to see was Ghana win a trophy and we could have done that a zillion times.

“If we had that unity and that togetherness in the whole GFA system, I think we could have gone so far or done so well.

“We had Essien, Appiah, Sulley, at one time in the world, were the best midfielders that was undeniable.”

The Former beauty queen who was named Miss Universe Ghana 2004 has been married to the Ghana International since 2010 and have been blessed with a son, Jamal Krasie Muntari.