Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice

Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice

Dan Soko

Ingredients

Rice

Palm oil

Garlic, chopped

Ginger, chopped

Onion, chopped

Green pepper, chopped

Curry, nutmeg and rosemary

Salt

Pepper, blended

Tomatoes

Salmon

Kontomire

METHOD

Method

Steam salted fish with onions and kpakpo shit for 5 minutes.

Heat palm oil in a large saucepan. Add steamed fish, chopped onion and garlic, leave to simmer

Add blended pepper, fresh tomatoes and tomatoes puree. Stir and cover to cook.

Add salmon, powdered herrings, and shrimps.

Taste for salt

Add curry, nutmeg, and rosemary.

Add cups of rice to the stir continuously for 2 minutes.

Steam chopped kontomire for 5-7 minutes

Check jollof if the grains are soft and there is no water.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

